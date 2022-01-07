Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed financial assistance Friday of Rs 3,000 to each beneficiary who has availed a house under the state-sponsored rural housing schemes. The amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY), BPGY (Mining) and Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana for repair and maintenance of their houses built under these schemes.

Financial assistance of Rs 1,444 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 32 lakh families. The fund has been credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The assistance has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries within 15 days of the announcement of the decision of the Odisha Cabinet.

“We had taken a decision in 2014 to convert all kutcha houses into pucca ones. During these years, a total of 31 lakh pucca houses have been built and efforts will continue till there is no kutcha house left in the state,” Naveen said while addressing the people on this occasion.

Highlighting the Central negligence in sanction of houses for the people under the its scheme, Naveen said that many houses were destroyed in 14 districts of Odisha during ‘Cyclone Fani’ and people are waiting for a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen).

“I have also been bringing the matter to the attention of the Centre. Our tribal brothers and sisters from south and western Odisha are also waiting for a house under Central scheme,” Naveen said.

The Odisha government has decided to pay Rs 5,000 for repair of their kutcha houses they are currently living in. “We are collecting the information of their bank accounts and the aid will reach them very soon,” Naveen stated.

Stating that he is always with the poor, Naveen said, “I will never allow the people of Odisha to be in a state of neglect. If the Union government does not help the homeless, your state government is with you.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, 12.25 lakh families have not yet got their homes, though they are eligible under PMAY-G. The Odisha government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 from BPGY for repair of the houses where these families are staying, said the Chief Minister.