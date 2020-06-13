Bhubaneswar: A person was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at Tamando, Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sanatan Mishra (32) from Taraboi village in Khordha district.

It is learnt, Mishra was working as a house help for prominent local political leader Jishu Patnaik.

The deceased was away at his village for two months before reporting back to duty a few days ago.

The incident came to light when he didn’t open the door of his room till late in the morning where he was staying. Patnaik’s family members then informed the police who broke open the door and found Mishra hanging by the ceiling fan.

Mishra’s mother, however, alleged foul play in her son’s death. Police started investigation into the matter after registering a murder case.