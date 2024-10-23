Phulbani: A 35-year-old man was murdered in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Anik Patnaik of Karada village, was attacked with sharp weapons when he was returning home on his cycle Tuesday evening, they said.

Those behind the attack are yet to be identified, said Ashutosh Paikray, a sub-inspector of Raikia police station.

Locals found his body lying in a pool of blood on the roadside and informed the police, he said.

“We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination. Nobody has been arrested so far,” he said.

“Previous rivalry over some domestic disputes is said to be the cause of the murder. However, the exact cause will be known only after an investigation,” the officer added.

PTI