Bhubaneswar: Two AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force arrived in Bhubaneswar Wednesday with 19 officers and 3,500 kilograms of medical supplies. The two planes were brought in from the ICMR in Tambaram.

The arrival of the goods will strengthen the sample testing infrastructure related to corona in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) thanked the Air Force for their support.

Coronavirus has become a global epidemic. Every state, country and the entire human society have continued to work to address this. From the panchayat level to the state level and from the state level to the national level, there is a growing emphasis on coronavirus testing. The first step in recovery is to check the number of infections by testing the sample in a short period of time.

With this in mind, the state is trying to test 1,000 and more samples a day. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also directed all officials and health departments.

PNN