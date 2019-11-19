BHUBANESWAR: The recently released Hindi movie ‘Bala’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and produced by Maddock films, has been one of the biggest successes of this year; restoring faith among filmmakers that content does matter to the audience.

The film has crossed the Rs 100crore-mark in the box office and is the seventh consecutive hit for the lead actor after ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. The actor in total has given nine hits in a career spanning thirteen movies so far.

Ayushmann’s latest hit carries the Midas touch of an Odia.

Meet Madhubrata Mohanty who was the assistant editor in the movie. Madhubrata was not born with a silver spoon. His father Muralidhar Mohanty works in Odisha police.

He finished his schooling from Government High School, CRP Baramunda and had his Plus II from Biju Pattnaik College of Science & Education. Madhubrata completed his film course at Biju Pattnaik Film & Television Institute of Odisha in 2012. After that he worked in an Odia movie and in 2016 shifted to Mumbai.

Talking to Orissa POST Mohanty said, “Since childhood I have developed a love for movies.” His elder sister “inspired” him towards filmmaking and editing which encouraged him to join the editing profession. He added that his parents have always supported him and thus he joined Biju Pattnaik Film & TV Institute of Odisha in 2012.

He highlighted that in the movie (Bala) his main job was to make ready the footage for edit by the chief editor for final draft after shooting ends. In the movie, he assisted Hemanti Sarkar.

Madhubrata was also part of Ayushmann’s another hit movie this year ‘Dream Girl’ where he assisted Hemat Kothari.

Talking about the process of editing, Mohanty said for editing the first thing “you need is to have patience.” “An editor always edits something from the audience point of view and not her/his. An editor should have good observation quality and must understand what general audience will feel.”

Madhubrata started his career with Odia sops. Later, he got a chance to do his first Odia film ‘Meemansa’ with National Award director Late Chakradhara Sahu.

When he reached Mumbai in 2016, he worked in some short movies and ads. According to Mohanty, his big break came with documentary project ‘Sonrise’ directed by Vibha Bakshi. The documentary bagged 2 National Awards, one each for best Documentary and Editing.

He then worked in Rajkumar Rao starrer web series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ as post production assistant. Then he did another documentary ‘Amoli’ which also got National Award this year for best investigative film.

Madhubrata will be working in the sequel to the 2017-film ‘Hindi Medium’ ‘Hindi Medium 2’.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP