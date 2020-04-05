Jagatsinghpur: Samples of 38 suspected COVID-19 patients from Jagatsinghpur district have tested negative Sunday, district collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said.

According to Mohapatra, the blood and swab samples of 38 persons including two Tablighi Jamaat members who returned from Delhi’ Nizamuddin Markaz had been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, 14 persons from the district who have returned from abroad have been advised to quarantine themselves at home.

It may be mentioned here that all the collectors have been asked to carry out a coronavirus awareness drive in their districts and to test all suspected cases.