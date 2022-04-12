Cuttack: The rescue teams fished out Tuesday, the third body of a teenager boy who got drowned along with his two friends while taking bath in the Mananadi River near Jobra barrage here in the district Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Md. Siddiqui (17). His body was recovered near Gurudwar. Earlier, ODRAF and fire services personnel had recovered two bodies from the Mahanadi river

Tragedy struck Sunday when Sheikh Sahil (17), Ayur Khan (18) and Siddiqui were taking a bath in the Mahanadi river. They were swept away by the strong currents. Locals rescued Sahil (17), a resident of Charigharia Sahi under Malgodown police limits in this town. They rushed him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

The body of Ayur was recovered Monday from the river. Then only ODRAF officials had informed that the chances of survival of the third person were slim. Their prophecy turned out to be true as Siddiqui’s lifeless body was recovered Tuesday.