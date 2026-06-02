Cuttack: Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Minister Gokulananda Mallik Monday said more than 4.16 lakh livestock farmers have benefited from the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana over the past two years.

Inaugurating the World Milk Day celebrations at OMFED’s dairy facility in Arilo, Cuttack, Mallik said the state government launched the scheme to double milk production in Odisha. “Under this flagship initiative, subsidies of up to 70 per cent are being provided for cattle and buffalo rearing.

Over the past two years, more than 4.16 lakh livestock farmers have benefited from the scheme, receiving financial assistance exceeding Rs 326 crore,” he said. The scheme covers buffalo entrepreneurship development, support for cattle rearing, heifer calf rearing, livestock insurance, financial incentives for farmers and promotion of fodder cultivation.

Officials said more than 24,000 high-yielding cows have been brought from outside the state, resulting in additional milk production of around 2.24 lakh litres. To strengthen animal healthcare services, the state government has introduced the Gomata scheme with an outlay of Rs 342 crore.

Under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana, entrepreneurs are being provided a capital subsidy of 40-50 per cent, up to Rs 1 crore, for setting up livestock-based enterprises. An additional subsidy of up to 15 per cent is also available for cattle procured from outside the state.

The government said OMFED’s milk procurement has increased by around six per cent in 2025-26. At present, about 6.7 lakh litres of milk are procured daily through 4,455 primary dairy cooperative societies, with plans to further expand the network.