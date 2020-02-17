Tokyo: The Indian embassy here said Monday that the four Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast were responding well to treatment even as 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the number of those infected to 454 on the vessel.

The embassy in a tweet Sunday had said the number of infected Indians on the ship, ‘Diamond Princess’, rose to five with two more testing positive for the disease. However the mission revised the figure to four Monday.

“All 4 #COVID19 positive Indian nationals as on today (Monday) receiving medical attention onshore are responding well to the treatment,” the Embassy said.

“@IndianEmbTokyo is in regular touch with Indians on-board #Diamond Princess. They understand public health safety concerns in such situations,” it added.

One hundred and thirty eight Indians, including 132 crew and six passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.

The ship was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

The Embassy said it was making efforts for early de-boarding of all the Indians from the ship after the end of the quarantine period and was in discussions with the Japanese government and the ship management company for the disembarkation modalities and welfare of Indians.

The US on Monday evacuated its 340 nationals from the ship.

PTI