Bhubaneswar: In an untoward incident Saturday morning, at least four persons sustained critical injuries after a stone-laden truck rammed into a shop near Mendhasala Chhak in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the mishap occurred after the truck driver lost control and the vehicle ran into a roadside shop, thereby leaving four persons critically injured.

Also read: Minor siblings die as two cars collide on road in Dhenkanal

A crane was used to remove the vehicle from the accident spot. The injured were immediately rushed to Mendhasala hospital. Their health condition is critical, hospital sources informed.

On being informed, Mendhasala outpost police immediately reached the accident site. The identities of victims are yet to be ascertained. Damages caused to the nearby shops have not been assessed so far. Police have launched an investigation to find out the reasons behind accident, the outpost police sources expressed.

On the other hand, the incident triggered panic among local residents.

PNN