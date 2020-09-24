Bhubaneswar: In an untoward incident Wednesday night, four persons sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a man over past enmity. The incident occurred at Pradhanpatna village under Balipatna police limits on the outskirts of this city. The injured have been identified as Saroj Nath, Ranjan Kumar Sahu, Deepak Nath and Manoj Kumar Sahu of the village.

They were immediately rushed to Balipatna Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition. Later the injured were shifted to Capital Hospital here, as their conditions deteriorated.

Sources said that Ramakant developed enmity with some residents of Pradhanpatna villages over a contract signed for some project. He was involved in a bitter argument which turned into an ugly fight with Ranjan regarding the contract. When the three others tried to intervene, Ramakant attacked all of them with a sharp weapon which resulted in all the four sustaining injuries. He then fled the spot.

On being informed, Balipatna police reached the spot and started a probe. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused Ramakant.

PNN