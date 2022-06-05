Islamabad: Four of a family were killed when a fire erupted in a forest in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local reports and officials said.

The fatalities occurred after a fire that started some days ago in the hills overtook several houses on Saturday, including the one of the victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killed included three women who suffered significant burn injuries and their house was burnt to ashes by the fire.

The forest department of the province said that they are assessing the loss caused by the fire and checking the cause of the blaze.