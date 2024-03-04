Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future thorough zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Since you want to examine things and carry out some research, you will get all the required equipment ready today. You will also be very irritable, and anyone posing a hurdle will face your wrath. Ganesha advises you to be more caring and considerate about the needs of your near and dear ones.

Taurus: You will be particularly warm and intimate to your friends and family members. Ganesha says that you will miss no opportunity to show them how much they mean to you. Your superiors and, back at home, your elders are likely to be unusually benign and well disposed towards you. Later, you will settle down with your family members and sort out domestic effectively, to everyone liking and satisfaction.

Gemini: It is possible that your emotional nature is the cause of many of the problems currently plaguing you. Therefore you need to curb your emotions when reacting to any situation. You will concentrate on family matters today, and spend time with your family. It is a progressive day overall, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The stars look fiery today, says Ganesha. Now what does that imply? There is a definite possibility of conflicts and an outburst of anger at your workplace. Try to steer clear of arguments and sticky situations as far as possible. You may also need to get your blood pressure checked, for you may feel too restless. Try your hand in adventurous or creative activities like trekking or painting. This will soothe your ruffled feathers.

Leo: A beneficial day awaits those who are self-employed. You will find new and interesting projects. People working in the creative fields will also be able to make much progress. You will be filled with energy, enthusiasm and hope today, and will make efforts to achieve success, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today will be an unusually lucky day full of unexpected things, but you will manage to tackle them all with great maturity. If someone takes you for granted, they will later regret their lack of good judgement as you don’t like being pushed around. Ganesha says persistence in your attempt to find answers to long-pending issues will bear results before the end of the day.

Libra: Ganesha says that today you should think before spending your money because you know and understand the importance of money. You will not hesitate to spend money on family members and on entertainment. You will be able to meet like-minded people with whom you will be able to share your experiences and knowledge. This is a very good day to start a new scheme or to turn over a new leaf in life.

Scorpio: Today, you may think with your brain and not with your heart. As a result, your decisions are likely to be practical and reasonable. Be careful while conversing with your seniors, as there are chances of you being misunderstood. When it comes to relationships, communication is the base of it. Ganesha advises you to express your feelings freely to your beloved.

Sagittarius: After a long long time, the day has finally come when you can your beloved on a date. Professionally, you are on a winning spree. However, keep less expectations from yourself and others and there will not be any occasion of disappointment.

Capricorn: You are in for an exciting ride, today. Happiness and contentment will fall in you lap and you’ll be delighted with this positive energy, feels Ganesha. Job requirements will keep you occupied as you need to find answers to some complicated questions at the earliest. With rise in your bank-balance and available finance schemes, you can plan to set up your own business venture, also.

Aquarius: Mark this day on the calendar as it is going to turn out to be an important day in your life. You will experience some cash inflow and get the adequate finances for your education or business. You are in a joyous mood and everyone who interacts with you will experience your happiness as well, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are blessed with exceptional grasping power today, and will be able to easily imbibe whatever you see or hear today. You will also be able to speed through your routine tasks. You will be able to concentrate on the tasks you have taken up. Your enhanced sensitivity today could see that special someone’s words enter straight into your heart and cause you to fall head-over-heels in love with them, says Ganesha.

IANS