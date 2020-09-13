Rourkela: In a major breakthrough, Bondamunda police busted a four-member gang of thieves of Rourkela Steel City in Sundargarh district Saturday evening, the police sources informed.

The arrested youths were involved in a number of theft cases that had previously taken place under Bondamunda, Lathikata, Brahmanitaranga and Raghunathpali police limits.

Bondamunda police has recovered nine mobile phones, 17gm of gold ornaments, a Bullet motorcycle, a CD deluxe bike, a laptop, a Scooty and an Apache bike from their possession.

Acting on a directive issued by Rourkela Superintendent of Police (SP) K Siva Subramani, a special team of police had kept strict vigil on the activities of accused, subsequently leading to their arrest.

The accused were forwarded to a local court. Bondamunda police filed a case in this connection and launched further investigations. Rourkela police have become more aggressive in dealing with criminals, following the SPs directive.

PNN