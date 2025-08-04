Jajpur: The police Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place Sunday, but it came to the fore after a complaint was filed by the father of the victim August 4.

According to the complaint, the accused had come to the village of the girl near Jajpur town during his visit to a relative’s house.

He took the girl to a nearby market on the pretext of giving her chocolate Sunday afternoon and sexually assaulted her there.

Later, he dropped the girl off at her house before evening.

As the girl complained of pain during urination, the family members grew suspicious. She narrated the ordeal before the family.

The family confronted the accused’s relatives regarding the incident Sunday night. However, they allegedly attacked the girl’s kin, who then sought the help of the police Monday.

The victim has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

“Based on the complaint, Jajpur Town police registered a case under the POCSO Act and BNS and arrested the accused,” said Jajpur SDPO P K Majhi.

Police also conducted medical examinations of both the accused and the victim.

A court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.