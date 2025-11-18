Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 foreign delegates from 12 countries visited the Odisha Assembly Tuesday and exchanged parliamentary experiences with Speaker Surama Padhy and others.

Padhy said that the foreign delegates were engaged in discussions on various topics and shared valuable insights, fostering meaningful international exchange and collaboration to protect democracy worldwide.

The foreigners came from countries such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Somalia, Maldives, Nauru, Nigeria, Tanzania and Venezuela.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling in an X post said, “Joined the 37th International Parliamentary Internship Programme 2025 at Lokseva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Smt. @suramapadhybjp and Hon’ble MP Shri @SujeetKOfficial.”

Lok Sewa Bhawan is the state secretariat of Odisha.

Mahaling also said that it was a wonderful opportunity to learn, share experiences, and strengthen global parliamentary connections. He informed the visiting team about the rules and procedures of the Odisha Assembly.

The delegation came to Odisha under a programme of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE).

Odisha Assembly Speaker informed the foreign delegates that Odisha Vidhan Sabha observes the best Parliamentary practice.

In the first year of the current 17th Legislative Assembly, a total of 62 days of sessions have been completed. Additionally, all operations of the Assembly have been digitised and computerised, with ongoing efforts to transition to a paperless environment, she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar told the foreigners about Indian parliamentary traditions and procedures.