Bhubaneswar: Odisha minister Suresh Pujari Thursday informed the Assembly that 416 people have lost their lives in fire accidents across the state over the last three financial years.

Property worth Rs 27.84 crore and 2,537 houses were damaged in the fire incidents during 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, Pujari said in a written reply to a question by BJD legislator Arun Kumar Sahoo.

The revenue and disaster management minister said 192 people died in fire accidents in 2022-23, while 118 and 106 deaths were reported in the subsequent two financial years.

“In case of death due to fire-related accidents, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh is being provided to the next of kin of the deceased in accordance with the norms of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF),” he said.

“According to norms, a financial assistance of Rs 16,000 is being provided to injured fire victims who remain under treatment in hospital for more than a week and Rs 5,400 to those who remain under hospital care for less than a week,” he added.

In case of complete damage of a house in a fire accident, financial assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh is provided in hilly areas and Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas. Similarly, assistance of Rs 6,500 and Rs 4,000 is provided for damage to pucca and kutcha houses, respectively, Pujari said.