Thunderstorm forecast for next few days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said thunderstorm along with light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in some parts of the state during the next few days.

Lightning with rain occurred in some places including Bhubaneswar Tuesday evening. The rain in Bhubaneswar started in the evening and continued till night chilled the hot environment in the city.

The highest 58 mm rainfall was recorded at Phulbani while it was 18 mm at Keonjhar, 14 mm each at Cuttack and Talcher, 11 mm at Balasore, 10 mm at Baripada, 5 mm at Daringibadi and 3 mm at Chandbali.

“Light rainfall along with lightening will continue to occur in some parts of the state for next few days. However, the amount of rainfall will come down in comparison to today,” said director of Bhubaneswar Met Centre, HR Biswas.

The thunderstorm activity will again intensify from April 24, he said, adding, yellow warning has been issued for few districts for next two days.

As per the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Ganjam Wednesday.

Similarly, light to moderate rain will occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak & Keonjhar April 23.

Yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara Angul & Sonepur for April 24.

The IMD has also said such activity will occur in Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj & Keonjhar districts, April 25.