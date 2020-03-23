Baripada: Amid scare over coronavirus, the Zilla Parishad had called an emergency meeting at the Prayas Conference hall in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

The Saturday-meeting was presided over by ZP chairperson Sujata Murmu. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj told the ZP members that 45 people who have returned from abroad were put in quarantine.

Scores of people who had gone outside the district in search of jobs are coming home.

Those people should voluntarily register themselves by dialing 104-number. “Otherwise, citizens here can inform the district administration about them,” the Collector said.

He added that in every ward, squads have been formed to identify the people who are returning from abroad.

“The situation in the district is normal and in case of coronavirus outbreak, temporary medical facilities will be arranged at any of the schools in each panchayat,” he added.

Shops selling essential commodities and malls are open while bars and restaurants have been closed here.

In the evening, people are being made aware of the precautionary steps through sirens.

MLAs Rajkishore Das, Bhaskar Madhei, Dr Budhan Murmu and PD Chanchal Rana, and several others were present at the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that ZP members will carry out awareness drives in their respective zones and advise people to keep them off from corona rumours.

A 24-hr control room has been opened and people have been told to contact about anything about corona on 06792-252941 number.

PNN