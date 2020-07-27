Priyanka Gandhi, BJP MP Anil Baluni invite each other, Congress leader to vacate official house soon

New Delhi: Ahead of vacating her government bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke Monday to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni. The latter has been allotted the house Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed in. She wished Baluni and his wife good luck and happiness.

Priyanka had invited Baluni and his wife for tea Sunday before vacating the 35, Lodhi Estate house. Incidentally Baluni is the head of BJP’s media department.

Sources said the Congress leader exchanged pleasantries with Baluni and his wife over telephone. Baluni, who has not been keeping well for some time, expressed his inability to accept her offer of tea due to his health.

“Today, I talked to Mr Anil Baluni and his wife. I pray to God for his good health and happiness. While giving best wishes to them for their new house, I hope they get as much happiness in this house as I and my family found,” Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a separate development Monday the BJP leader invited Priyanka and her family for an ‘Uttarakhand meal’ once he shifts into his new house, sources said. According to them the BJP MP invited Priyanka for a meal comprising cuisines of Uttarakhand like ‘Manduwe ki roti’, ‘Jhangore ki kheer’, ‘Pahadi raita’ and ‘Bhatt ki churkani’.

According to the sources, the Congress leader has moved some of her belongings to a penthouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 42. Her children would be staying for some time at a residence there.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued Priyanka a notice on 1, asking her to vacate the bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.