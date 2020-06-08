Islamabad: Pakistan’s number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 100,000-mark after 4,728 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours, while the death toll reached 2,067 with 65 fresh fatalities, health officials said Monday.

Out of the total 103,671 cases, Punjab has registered 38,903, Sindh 38,108, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 13,487, Balochistan 6,516, Islamabad 5,329, Gilgit-Baltistan 932 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 396 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services reported.

It said that 65 more patients died due to COVID-19, taking the number of deaths to 2,067 in the country.

So far, 34,355 patients have fully recovered.

The authorities have conducted a total 705,833 tests, including 22,650 in the last 24 hours.

PTI