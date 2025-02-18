Bhubaneswar: Five individuals arrested in connection with the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University have been granted bail by the Bhubaneswar JMFC-2 court.

The bail was granted to three directors and two security personnel involved in the case. Those released include Director General of HR Sibananda Mishra, Director of Administration Pratap Champati, Director of Hostels Sudhir Rath, and two security personnel. The court approved their bail against a surety and a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

The student’s death has sparked widespread reactions across the state, intensifying political debates.

Meanwhile, Odisha government has formed a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the university’s response. The committee will be led by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department, with the Principal Secretary of the Women & Child Development Department and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department as members.