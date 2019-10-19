One can know a lot about a person and what he/she eats from his/her teeth. What one really eats comes to dental health. There are several foods to keep our teeth shiny. Moreover, we should refrain from taking foods that cause tooth decay.
Here are 5 of the best that will help keep your pearly whites shiny:
- Apples: Apples are high in fiber, which is a key ingredient in removing food debris from your teeth. The biggest benefit, is chewing the apple and it produces saliva that is essential to protect your teeth from sugar, acid, and bacteria that often cause tooth decay.
- Cheese: Cheese, yogurt and other dairy products have saliva producing bacterias that have been found to raise the pH levels inside your mouth, and in turn, lowering their risk of tooth decay. Cheese also has calcium and protein that help strengthen tooth enamel.
- Leafy Greens: They are packed full of healthy vitamins and minerals while being low in caloric intake. Specifically for teeth, these green vegetables are high in calcium to help build enamel.
- Almonds: Almonds are fantastic for your teeth because they contain calcium, protein, and like the leafy greens, they are also low in sugar. They also require quite a bit of chewing to break down, adding to the production of that all-important saliva. Once can also drink almond milk, as it too, has been found to be a good source of protein, and when fortified, can contain healthy amounts of calcium and vitamin D.
- Water: Water contains fluoride that is a mineral that has been known as nature’s cavity fighter because of its teeth strengthening powers. And when healthy amounts are present in your drinking water, it does a splendid job of doing just that. Water also rinses stuff out of our mouths and off our teeth.