Berhampur: Gosaninuagaon police Monday arrested five youths on charges of giving death threats to an independent corporator candidate and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator candidate wife in Ganjam district.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Behera alias Siba, 19, Sagar Patra, 29, Saroj Kumar Behera alias Arun, 27, Situn Sahu, 21, and Santosh Kumar Sahu alias Santu, 29. The cops have also seized a Skoda car from them.

All the five accused have been forwarded to court and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail was rejected, Berhampur SDPO Bishnuprasad Pati informed a presser.

According to sources, Biren Patnaik, an independent candidate of ward-12 and his wife Sasmita Dash, the BJP candidate of ward-14, faced defeat in the ULB elections, the results of which were announced Saturday. Late Saturday night, eight to 10 unidentified miscreants reportedly barged into the house of Biren and his wife Sasmita and gave them death threats.

The accused also damaged a two-wheeler parked on their house premises. Patnaik has recorded the incident in his phone.

The couple had brought the matter to the notice of Berhampur SP and Ganjam District Collector. They had also informed Berhampur MLA and MP in this regard.