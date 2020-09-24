Bhawanipatana: The agriculture sector has failed to see a remarkable growth in Kalahandi as many parts of the district are deprived of irrigation.

Like other western Odisha districts, Kalahandi also sees annual migration of workers to different states in search of work.

In view of this, state government has laid more emphasis on irrigation to boost development of agriculture in western Odisha.

Now the focus is on Golamunda block of the district. The block is comparatively less irrigated than other parts. Five new minor irrigation projects will be set up in the block. It was also learnt that the government has decided to restore 13 irrigation projects in the district.

This was revealed by Minister of Energy, Industries and MSME Dibyashankar Mishra.

Mishra and chief engineer of the minor irrigation department Saroj Patnaik had visited minor irrigation projects at Karnakote and Chahaka under Golamunda block September 20.

They also visited a water harvesting project of the soil conservation department at Kanipur.

After the visit, the chief engineer of the minor irrigation department revealed that 13 minor irrigation projects under this block will be restored.

Besides, the government has made plans to set up five more new irrigation projects at Gadalajharan, Kalipur, Dandarakhol, Bhitarakote and Dhingiamunda.

A 42-km long canal of Indravati passes through Brundabahal, Dasapur and Pharang under Golamunda block, he added.

Moreover, work of mega lift irrigation projects is underway at Mahaling, Kuhura, Kengan and Borda while 11KV feeder line has been drawn from Dashapur 33/11 substation to run lift irrigation projects in Golamunda.

“Farmers can make use of the feeder line in lifting water from the Tel river at different places,” the minister said.

With all these irrigation projects, farmers of Golamunda block will be immensely benefitted, he added.

It may be noted here that the government has already laid foundation of 41 irrigation projects a couple of years ago to provide water to 50,000 hectares in Kalahandi, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Boudh, Subarnapur and Gajapati districts.

