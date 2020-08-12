Bangalore: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a bus bound for this city caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district Wednesday morning. According to police sources, there were 32 passengers in the vehicle.

“Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30am. The bus was on the way from Vijayapura to Bangalore,” a police officer said. “The deceased have not been identified. A number of persons with burns have been hospitalized,” he added.

The officer said he suspected that the vehicle was parked by the road side when it caught fire. The reason behind the fire is not known. Police have launched a probe to ascertain what led to the bus catching fire.