Bhubaneswar: About five per cent of the population in Odisha have defied restriction and lockdown orders in the state and hit the streets in several districts, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, a report has said. All Odisha ministers have urged people in the state to make the lockdown fully successful by staying indoors. So far 245 cases have been registered across Odisha against people who have violated COVID-19 guidelines.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with officials of all the district administrations has appealed people in the stated to implement the lockdown seriously and protect their families. The officials are continuously stressing on the importance of social distancing.

Reports of people defying lockdown have come from several districts including Ganjam, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Khurda. In most cases the norm of social distancing is being disregarded in local markets as people make a beeline to stockpile essential commodities.

In several towns and cities including the state capital city people were seen going out to the market Friday to buy vegetables and non-vegetarian items. They were crowding market places forgetting to maintain social distancing.

Out of the 245 cases registered 229 have been registered for violation of lockdown rules whereas six have been booked for breaking home quarantine. The remaining 10 cases have been for other offences committed during lockdown.

