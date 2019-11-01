Sultanpur: Five persons died Friday after inhaling poisonous gas from a septic tank that was being repaired in Katghar Chiranepatti village under Dostpur police station in Sultanpur.

Six persons, according to reports, had gone down a septic tank to repair it. Five persons died within minutes while the sixth person was taken out unconscious. He has been admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the person whop has been hospitalized.