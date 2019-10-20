Girls often tend to plan out their big day even before finding the right guy. They have big plans for their marriage and ideal husband. However, things may go awry if the guy turns out to be a cheater.

It is a bit different in men. As we know that, patience is the key when it comes to getting married, not just for boys but also for ladies as well. You should have enough patience so that you get the perfect partner that you have dreamt of.

Here are 5 signs that your boyfriend wants to spend the rest of his life with you:

Future talks: The first sign to take into consideration is when he talks about the future. If he frequently discusses future with you, then be sure, he is the one.

Domestic with you: Introducing you to his family is one of the signs that he wants a long term relationship with you. It is important for you to consider how he introduces you to the key people in his life.

Life decisions: If he wants you as his life partner, he makes major life decisions around you. You don’t move closer to someone just because they’re good in bed. If he’s arranging his life around you or turning down faraway jobs, it’s a pretty strong sign he wants you in his life forever.

Opens Up: When the man wants a future between you and him, he will not mind expressing how he feels about you. He will share what he feels and think about you. It is difficult for a man to express his emotions. When he does that, it is a clear sign that he trusts you.

He avoids your pet peeves: If you’ve told him you’re annoyed when he doesn’t put things away or buys too many gadgets, he makes a point to correct those behaviors. Because he knows one day you two will be sharing a place, so he might as well break the habits now.

PNN