Mumbai: There are many self-made superstars in the Hindi film industry. Though, they hail from a humble background, they made it big with their self-confidence, hard work and patience. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar are self-made.

Similarly, there are many actors who once worked as government employees before entering movies and attaining stardom. Let’s have a look at five such superstars who were once government workers.

Rajnikanth: Shivaji Rao Gaekwad alias Rajnikant is an undisputed king when it comes to fan craze. His popularity has transcended film industries not only across India but also the world. Not many know that he was once a bus conductor with Bangalore Transport Service buses, before being spotted by filmmaker K. Balachander.

Dev Anand: Before he made ladies go crazy with his unique hairstyle and dialogues, Late Shri Dharam Devdutt Pishorimal Anand worked as a Clerk in Censor Board in Mumbai with a salary of Rs. 165 a month, before coming to films by the now famous name ‘Dev Anand’.

Raaj Kumar: “Jaani, jinke ghar shishe ke ho, who dusro ke gharpe patthar nahi pheka karte” is one of the most popular dialogue among the many dialogues that made the Late Mr. Kulbhushan Pandit a household name as Raaj Kumar between the 60s to the 80s. He was an I.A.S officer posted as a Sub-Inspector with Mumbai Police.

Johnny Walker: He played the role of a mostly drunk comedian, made the Late Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi or as he was famously known; Johnny Walker famous and a household name, to an extent that even today’s generation are aware of his memorable roles and comic timing. He too was a Bus Conductor for BEST in Mumbai before being spotted by Guru Dutt.

Amol Palekar: Amol Palekar is famous for his convincing “aam aadmi” portrayal on screen and for giving memorable roles in classics like Golmaal. He too was a government employee and worked with Bank of India before becoming a famous actor.