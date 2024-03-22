Raighar: A five-year old nursery student was rendered critical after being beaten up black and blue by his school teacher at Kanadihi village under Kundei police limits in Nabarangpur district, Thursday. The survivor was identified as Dhanraj Satnami, 5, son of Lagnu Satnami and a nursery student of Sahid Birsa Munda Public School at Hatabharandi near here in Nabarangpur district. Police detained the accused teacher Jayram Gond and launched an investigation over a complaint lodged by the boy’s family members, Kundei IIC Prasant Kumar Sethi said.

A case was also registered in this connection. Gond allegedly meted out corporal punishment to the five-year-old boy. Sources said Gond beat the minor with a stick during the school hours. The boy sustained several bruises on his back and other parts of the body. The matter came to the fore when the auto driver, while dropping off the boy at home at 1 pm, informed his parents about the incident. The victim’s father accompanied by a few villagers complained in this regard with Kundei police. They have also launched a probe into the incident.