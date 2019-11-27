Bhubaneswar: A State level community radio workshop has been organized by Young India in collaboration with Unicef here. More than 100 young journalists, radio professionals, community radio broadcasters and journalists from community radio stations of Odisha participated in the event.

‘The Community Radio for Change’ booklet was released and eight young journalists from different community radio stations have also been honored.

Chief of Office, Unicef, Odisha Dr Monica Oldezka Nielsen, C4D Officer, Unicef, Dr Lopamudra Tripathy, senior journalist, BBC Sandeep Sahu, former Station Head, AIR-Cuttack Santanu Rath, News Editor, All India Radio, Cuttack Itishree Singh Rathore were also present there.

President, Community Radio Association, India, NA Shah Ansari said very soon 50 more community radio stations will be established in Odisha and the State will be the hub for community radio in South Asia in the coming days. Right now 265 community radios are functioning in India and there are 17 functional community radio stations in Odisha, added Ansari.

Lopamudra Tripathy gave priority on more focused field level narrowcasting sessions by community radio stations.

Sandeep Sahu prioritised community radio as last mile connectivity. Rathore shared her experience frombeing a community radio intern to News Editor at AIR.

