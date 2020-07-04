Kesinga: Sand mafia has been ruling the roost in Ret riverbed under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district while the sand ghats have not been leased out for 50 years, a report said.

Truckloads of sand are illegally extracted from the river and transported every day. The sand mafia has engaged tractors, mini trucks and excavators in the riverbed at Themara and Matia villages to carry on their unauthorized sand mining, locals lamented.

They pointed out that tractor owners in nearby areas are the beneficiaries of this illegal mining.

“The Kesinga tehsil has not leased out sand ghats at Themara and Matia for 50 years. Mafia has been on a free run over these years. The government is losing crores of rupees towards revenue,” they said.

Sand, a minor mineral, is in high demand for brick kilns, road and house constructions.

As the tehsil and police administration have closed their eyes to illegal sand mining, the government loses revenues in crores, they rued.

Locals alleged that though they have repeatedly drawn attention of RIs and officials to the problem, the administration is not taking any action.

When asked about such mining, Utkola revenue inspector Agnisikha Nayak said a proposal to float tenders on the sand ghats has been sent to the top level.

After the tender process is finalized, illegal sand mining will be stopped, she added.

