Bhubaneswar: As many as 51 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/kH49x0mDgX — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 14, 2020

While 16 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 35 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 71 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 30,070 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,145 have recovered. While there are 712 active cases, 192 persons succumbed to the disease.