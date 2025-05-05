New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had 879.59 metric tonnes (MT) of gold at the end of March 2025, of which 511.99 metric tonnes were held domestically, the Central Bank informed Monday.

While 348.62 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 18.98 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits.

In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 9.32 per cent at end-September 2024 to about 11.70 per cent at end-March 2025, according to the RBI’s ‘Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves’.

During the half-year period under review, reserves decreased from $705.78 billion in end-September 2024 to $630.61 billion at end-January 2025, and were at $668.33 billion at end-March 2025.

During the period between end-December 2023 and end-December 2024, the external assets increased by $79.7 billion and external liabilities increased by $76.1 billion.

The foreign currency assets comprise multi-currency assets that are held in multi-asset portfolios as per the existing norms, which conform to the best international practices followed in this regard.

At end-March 2025, out of the total FCA of $567.56 billion, $485.53 billion was invested in securities, $45.68 billion was deposited with other central banks and the BIS and the balance $36.34 billion comprised deposits with commercial banks overseas.

With the objective of exploring new strategies and products in reserve management while diversifying the portfolio, a small portion of the reserves is being managed by external asset managers, informed the RBI.

At the end of December 2024, foreign exchange reserves cover of imports (on a balance of payments basis) stood at 10.5 months (11.8 months at end-September 2024).

The ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to reserves, which was 19.1 per cent at end-September 2024, increased to 22.0 per cent at end-December 2024.

The ratio of volatile capital flows (including cumulative portfolio inflows and outstanding short-term debt) to reserves increased from 67.8 per cent at end-September 2024 to 74.3 per cent at end-December 2024, the Bank informed.

IANS