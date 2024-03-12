New Delhi: Around 55 students were detained Tuesday as they gathered to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi University Arts Faculty, police said.

Scores of students from the Left-affiliated AISA had called for a protest against the implementation of the CAA notified by the Centre Monday.

Delhi University AISA unit president Manik Gupta said that the students were detained by the police even before the protest started.

“Many students who were simply standing outside the Arts Faculty and not participating in the protest were detained by the police on the basis of mere doubt,” he alleged, claiming that students were brutally handled.

“Taking preventive measures, we have removed around 50 to 55 students from the Central Library of Delhi University (opposite Arts Faculty) who were protesting against the CAA. They were removed from the location and they will be released soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena told PTI.

“All allegations that the police thrashed the students are baseless as we have all video-recorded,” he added.

The protests have also riddled other university campuses, including Jamia Millia Islamia after the CAA was notified.

Students’ outfits held a press conference at Jamia demanding the withdrawal of the Act and release of all students, who were booked in the anti-CAA protest nearly four years ago.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Monday notified the rules of the CAA giving nod to its implementation.

Under the rules, persecuted non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – from three countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will be eligible for Indian nationality.

PTI