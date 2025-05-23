Puri: The State Transport Authority (STA), under the aegis of Commerce and Transport department, conducted the ‘Junior Rakshak’ training programme at the ongoing NCC camp in Puri Thursday, training 550 NCC cadets from higher secondary schools across Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts in first aid and road safety awareness. The camp was inaugurated by NCC Colonel Sudip Sinha and Puri RTO Rabin Pattnayak.

The sessions were conducted by master trainers Amiya Bala Parida, Itishree Sundara, Subash Chandra Pradhan, and Rabindra Kumar Sahu, who focused on the importance of the golden hour and techniques for providing first aid, and safe methods of transporting accident victims to nearby hospitals. The trained cadets will now act as road safety brand ambassadors, pledging to follow traffic rules and spread awareness in their schools, families, and local communities. They were also sensitised about the Good Samaritan Scheme, which encourages citizens to assist accident victims and offers a Rs 2,000 reward for their timely intervention.

Assistant motor vehicle inspector Amit Rana and ARTO Debashis Panda were also present during the training sessions and encouraged cadets to take forward the message of road safety. The Junior Rakshak programme, launched last year, continues to gain momentum across the state as part of the department’s larger campaign to reduce road fatalities. The STA is also exploring technology-based engagement to keep cadets informed and motivated in their roles as road safety ambassadors.