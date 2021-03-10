New Delhi: As many as 581 complaints of corruption were received against the IAS officers in the current financial year till February, the Centre informed Parliament Wednesday.

The government was asked about the data on the departmental complaints and cases registered against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers during the last five years.

A total of 753 complaints were received against the IAS officers in 2019-20 and 643 in 2018-19, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He added that 623 complaints were received against the IAS officers in 2017-18, 484 during 2016-17 and 380 in 2015-16.

Singh said the Central Bureau of Investigation registered 44 cases against IAS officers and 12 cases against the IPS officers between 2016 and till date.

In case of IAS officers, the data relating to number of complaints state-wise is not maintained centrally, Singh said.

PTI