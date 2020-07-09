Nayagarh: Nearly 590 homeopathic hospitals in Odisha have shut down over the past three months after the state government sent homeopathic doctors, who are working under Ayush directorate, on COVID-19 duty.

This has rendered the patients of rural areas helpless. It is alleged that even as Ayush doctors have been engaged at different public health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) across the state, it is improper to assign COVID-19 duty to rural doctors.

Also read: Odisha govt to rope in AYUSH doctors to combat coronavirus

There are 590 homeopathic and 620 ayurvedic hospitals in the state 95 per cent of which are located in rural areas. The Ayush doctors were looking after healthcare of rural patients.

As per orders of the state government, they all joined their COVID-19 duty at different district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) in the state April 7. Following which, a total of 1,210 homeopathic and ayurvedic hospitals got shut down.

Downfall of healthcare facilities was brought to the knowledge of Director of Homeopathic Medicine (DHM) by homeopathic doctors.

On the other hand, ayurvedic doctors resorted to the court of law vide case (No.-WPC11587/2020) and got relief following Orissa High Court’s verdict June 30. Acting on the court’s directive, several ayurvedic doctors have returned to their respective places.

In the meanwhile, the homeopathic doctors have resorted to the court of law, next date of hearing of which has been scheduled for July 13.

Some homeopathic doctors namely Sura Pradhan of Dasapalla, Sudam Pradhan of Gania and Madhab Sahoo of Nuagaon areas said, “The state government should assign COVID-19 duty to homeopathic doctors working at PHCs and CHCs instead and not assign COVID-19 duty to doctors working rural areas.”

The state government should be proactive and take immediate steps in this regard, the doctors added.

PNN