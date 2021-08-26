Cuttack: Odisha Police has arrested as many as 4,945 persons as part of a 10-day special drive to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs) pending for years now, said an official familiar with the development Thursday.

According to the state police sources, the highest of 850 persons have been arrested in Ganjam, followed by 645 in Balasore, 547 in Khurda and 278 in Kandhamal and as many in Cuttack during the special drive that began August 16 and concluded August 25 this year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay has issued appreciation letters to the superintendents of police (SPs) of Ganjam, Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack and Kandhamal districts for it.

“Odisha Police had spl drive from 16.8 to 25.8 to arrest persons wanted by courts, 4,945 persons have been arrested on the strength of NBWs n produced before courts, many in old n heinous cases. My compliments to officers and men of Odisha Police,” director general of police (sic),” the police top brass wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Among the major cases, Darghabazar and Cantonment police in Cuttack arrested two persons who were on the run for 20 and 30 years respectively, while Attabira police in Bargarh has executed an NBW against a property offender who was on the run for 16 years now. A man wanted in a seven–year–old sensational murder case in Pipli has also been arrested.

Similarly, Buguda police in Ganjam has executed seven NBWs pending for more than 15 years, while Purusottampur police also in Ganjam has executed an NBW relating to an 11-year-old sensational murder case.

Bheden police in Bargarh, on the other hand, has arrested a man wanted in a murder case. He was on the run for at least 11 years. Odisha Police is determined to arrest warrantees and produce them before the court to face trial. The warrantees are therefore advised or warned to surrender before the court or police, read a statement from the state police.