Cuttack: 5T secretary VK Pandian paid a visit to Cuttack Tuesday at around 4:00am and reviewed the progress of several ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

Pandian, who was also joined by several other high-ranking officials including Works secretary Krishan Kumar, central RDC Anil Kumar Samal, police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, CESU CEO Arun Bothra, Cuttack collector Bhabani Chayani and CMC commissioner Ananya Das, reviewed relocation of Badambadi bus stand and expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital among others.

The 5T secretary also visited the Ring Road to inspect the ongoing six-laning project there. Besides, he visited Angul bus stand, Cesu Colony, Hind cinema Road and Taladanda Canal to review other ongoing projects.

“Secretary Pandian reviewed several projects here including the Badambadi bus stand. It will be shifted to a place close to Bishwanath Library in Khannagar,” RDC Samal said.

Samal further added that the stretch between Link Road and Badambadi will be widened and the nearby Angul bus stand and the Puri bus stand will be modernised.

PNN