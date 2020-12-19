Puri: 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with several senior officials Saturday reviewed the progress of Puri heritage corridor project ahead of reopening of Srimandir scheduled December 23.

Pandian visited the corridor site early in the morning and held discussions with concerned officials regarding the progress of the project.

The Secretary directed the officials to expedite land acquisition for the corridor including buffer areas. He also insisted on early shifting of debris and construction of a 20-meter outer road as well, a source said.

Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Balwant Singh and SP Kanwar Vishal Singh accompanied Pandian during the tour.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier directed the officials concerned to complete the land acquisition process by January 1, 2021 and start the heritage corridor project work.

PNN