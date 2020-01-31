Purusottampur: Private secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Ganjam district Friday and reviewed the progress work of the ongoing projects there. He also visited the Maa TaraTarini temple in the district to offer his prayers.

After having a darshan of the deity, Pandian reviewed the progress of various development projects associated with the shrine.

The biggest festival observed at the temple will begin March 10. Pandian asked Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange and few officials, who had accompanied him, to ensure completion of all projects associated with the shrine before the beginning of the festival. This apart, he asked the officials to prepare a plan to give the temple a new look.

Apart from the Collector, project director (PD), district rural development agency (DRDA) Siddharth Shankar Swain, Purusottampur tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak, block development officer (BDO) Seemanchal Mohanty and executive engineer, public works department Tapan Kumar Panigrahi were present when Pandian visited the shrine.

Later, Pandian visited a government school nearby to take stock of the situation there. He held discussions with the principal and teachers for betterment of infrastructure and facilities.

