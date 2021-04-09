Kendrapara: Despite the allotment of land and funds, the proposed model horticultural garden project in Kendrapara district has failed to take off.

According to a report, the district administration had identified 60 acres at Nolasahi village under Derabish block for the project, while the state horticulture department had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the construction of a boundary wall of the garden and plantation.

However, after the initial euphoria, the project has failed to make any headway.

The establishment of the garden was necessary as severe irregularities were alleged in plantation of coconut saplings in which the district administration has spent over Rs 3 crore during last five years under MGNREGS project.

There is no trace of coconut sapling plantation in Garadpur and Derabish blocks even as many beneficiaries have received funds for plantation of saplings.

Ironically, many of the beneficiaries have received funds despite having no land for plantation. Residents have demanded a thorough probe into the fraud to unravel the irregularities and punish the guilty.

Local residents claimed that the project would have brought a turnaround in the lives of farmers in Kendrapara district as the mainstay of the people here is agriculture.

This district still does not have any industrial activities. Reports said barring Kendrapara, model horticulture gardens have been established in other districts of the state.

The garden is part of a plan of the state government to grow various fruit-based plants such as mango, coconuts, guavas, papaya, pineapple as well as flowers and sell them to the general public.

On the other hand, the farmers would receive saplings for plantation at a nominal price. The district administration had initiated the move to establish the proposed horticulture garden six years back.

Farmer leaders and residents have expressed their displeasure over the delay in completion of the project. They alleged that the project has slipped into coma even before it was started.

They blamed the apathy of the administrative for the inordinate delay.

Farmer leaders Gayadhar Dhala and Bidhu Bhusan Mohapatra, social activists Manoj Nayak, senior citizens Prabhat Parida and Radhakant Mohanty said agriculture is the main occupation of the people in the district as there is no industry or mines in the region.

The fertile soil of the district, favourable climatic conditions, presence of seven rivers flowing through the district makes a strong case for establishment of the horticulture garden.

The above conditions are quite favourable for cultivation of cash crops like fruits, flowers and vegetables.

However, despite the favourable conditions farmers here are deprived of proper saplings, provision of training in modern agricultural practices and availability of fertilizers and farm tools at subsidized rates.

Many of these problems could have been solved if the district administration had taken more initiative to establish the proposed garden, they said.

Contacted, Kandha Jena, Deputy Director of Horticulture, said that the proposed site is under the jurisdiction of the Forest department.

The project work can only begin after the Forest department hands over the land to the district administration for which efforts are underway. This apart, he assured to conduct a probe into the irregularities in plantations in the district.

PNN