Lamtaput: At least 60 villagers of Kumar Gandhana under Lamtaput block in Koraput district were arrested Tuesday for attacking Monday the inspector–in-charge (IIC) of Nandapur police station, Praful Lakra. The situation in the village continues to remain tense following the arrests.

According to sources, there is a China clay (kaolinite) mine at Kumar Gandhana. An agreement was signed between the villagers and the mining firm that the latter would first provide compensation to the villagers who would lose their lands due to mining activities.

The company had also assured the villagers of undertaking development work and providing jobs to the villagers. However, it failed to keep its promises. Since then the villagers have been opposing the mining of China clay.

On May Day, a few security guards had visited the mine when villagers spotted them and held them hostage.

On being informed, a police team led by Nandapur IIC Praful Lakra rushed to the mining site to rescue the security guards. However, angry villagers instead attacked the IIC and threw him inside a pit.

Based on a complaint, cases were registered against 60 villagers. The police with reinforcement picked up the accused Tuesday.