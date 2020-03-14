Bhubaneswar: The Centre has constructed 62,453 concrete houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY-U] in Odisha since 2017-18, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs report claims. Around 1,54,021 houses were sanctioned under PMAY (U) for Odisha.

The ministry report also claimed that 7, 44,636 houses have been constructed in the state under PMAY (Gramin) during the same period.

As reported by the state government, a budgetary provision of Rs 1,300 crore has been made by the government since 2017-18 for implementation of PMAY (U). Also, Odisha Government has released Rs 3,706.14 crore towards state share under PMAY (G) during 2017-18 and 2018-19. On other hand, the Union government has released central assistance of Rs 1,073.38 crore and Rs 11,089.06 crore under PMAY (U) and PMAY (G) respectively to the state government since 2015.

The PMAY-U and PMAY-G schemes launched under ‘Housing for All’ Mission aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to the eligible beneficiaries in urban and rural areas of the country.

The Union ministry report stated that 4,117 and 16,683 pucca houses have been constructed in Koraput district under PMAY (U) and PMAY (G) respectively. Similarly, Rayagada saw construction of 1,046 houses under PMAY (U) and 9,503 under PMAY (G) schemes.