Bhubaneswar: The Chandaka Police Friday detained seven men who had allegedly misbehaved with Major Gurvansh Singh and his female friend early Sunday when they were confronted for driving rashly. The development came a day after DGP YB Khurania ordered the Crime Branch to bring the miscreants to book. IIC Chandaka police station, Pradeep Kumar Jena, said the miscreants were tracked down based on CCTV footage retrieved from the locality where the incident had happened. “They are all B.Tech graduates who live in and around the locality,” he said. A source at the police station said a Crime Branch team grilled the detenues for a few hours over the incident. “A car has been seized from their possession,” it added.