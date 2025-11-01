Kendrapara: A 7-month-long fishing ban at the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary will come into effect from Saturday and continue until May 31, 2026. The restriction, extending up to 20 km off Bay of Bengal coast, will be enforced by the Marine Fishery department under the provisions of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Orissa Marine Fishing Rules, 1983. The objective is to ensure the safety of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles during their annual nesting season.

