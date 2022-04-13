Jajpur: As many as seven towns in Odisha are facing high pollution threats, a report said Wednesday. The report was made after monitoring the pollution level of 17 different towns in the state.

In its recent report, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has pointed out that including Kalinganagar Industrial Complex (KIC) of Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Talcher, Rourkela and Balasore are the towns with higher levels of polluted air.

This was also reflected in a reply given by Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Bikram Keshari Arukha. The question in this regard was raised by BJP legislator from Keonjhar constituency Mohan Charan Majhi in the House of state Legislative Assembly during its Budget Session.

Also read: Odisha registers 14 new Covid-19 cases; three below 18 years

A source said that the air in Angul town contains 95 Particulate Matter (PM10), Balasore town contains 76 PM10, Berhampur 63 PM10, Bhubaneswar City 103 PM10, Bonaigarh 94 PM10, Cuttack 90 PM10, Jharsuguda 103 PM10, Kalinganagar 116 PM10, Keonjhar 77 PM10, Konark 54 PM10, Paradip 109 PM10, Puri 98 PM10, Rajgangpur 119 PM10, Rayagada 69 PM10, Rourkela 117 PM10, Sambalpur 102 PM10 and Talcher 105 PM10.

Particulate Matter ranging from zero PM10 to 50 PM10 in the air of a place is ideally habitable and the range between 51 PM10 to 100 PM10 is satisfactory, the report of SPCB stated.

As per Minister Arukha’s reply in the House, a comprehensive action plan (CAP) has also been prepared with the purpose to bring down pollution level in the seven cities and towns of the state.

Accordingly, surveys are being conducted to find out the sources of pollution and the reasons behind it. The survey will provide detailed statistical data about pollution sources like industrial unit, vehicle and construction work. Based on the conclusions and recommendations, necessary steps will be taken, Arukha has asserted.

The forest Minister then presented the anti-pollution body’s report containing detailed list of cities and towns that have been affected due to acute air pollution. Interestingly, it has no mention about Haridaspur under Dharmasala block of Jajpur district.

Allegedly, a cement plant of Ramco located at Haridaspur has caused massive air pollution in the region. Accepting the complaints of local villagers, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) had earlier sought replies from two of the officials of Ramco.

“SPCB authorities have been playing with the lives of hundreds of people by hiding the information in its report,” many locals rued.

Besides, the local residents have suspected a foulplay in the SPCB report. The cement dusts and other pollutants coming out from Ramco plant have gone beyond control, the villagers fumed.

It is pertinent to mention, the residents of Haridaspur had moved the SDJM Court March 24 seeking redressal, where managing director and public relations officer of the company were made parties.

Hearing the case, the court had slapped a show-cause notice on the company officials March 28. The residents have complained that toxic substances and other pollutants present in the air have been affecting their skin and eyes, nearby water bodies have become unusable and affected their agricultural activities as well.

Moreover, there are around 200 stone crushers in Dharmasala tehsil which has added to the woes of residents.

PNN