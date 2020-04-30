Deogarh: After the first positive COVID-19 case was from Deogarh district Wednesday, the district administration declared Thursday seven villages under two gram panchayats (GP) of Tileibani block as ‘containment’ zones.

Basudevpur, Khuntaposhi, Jhatikiposhi, Samantrapali, Nuagaon and Kamalabagicha villages under Kalanda GP and Sunamunda village under Baniakilinda GP have been declared as ‘containment’ zones.

Movement of vehicles in the villages has been completely banned. All residents of the seven villages have been asked to stay indoors. Preventive and disinfection measures have been launched in the locality. Entry and exit points in the villages have been sealed to restrict the movement of people.

Supply of essential commodities and medicines will be done by the block administration personnel. All the government and private offices and enducational institutions within the ‘containment’ zone will remain closed till further notice.

